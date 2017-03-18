Terror watchlist suspect shoots police officer before launching Paris Orly airport attack

A radicalised Muslim on a terror watchlist shot a police officer at a road block before attacking a soldier at a Paris airport.

The man opened fired with a shotgun on three police officers at a road check north of Paris, hitting a policewoman in the head in his first attack early this morning.

He then stole two cars, abandoning both, before heading into Orly airport, where he grabbed a gun from a counter-terrorism soldier and fled into a McDonald’s restaurant.

The attacker was shot dead by security forces.

A police source said the mean was “a radicalised Muslim known to intelligence services and the justice system”.

Around 3,000 people were evacuated from the airport after the incident at the south terminal and swat teams were sent in to clear the scene.

Read more


Related Articles

NO apology and NO regrets: Now Sean Spicer says White House did NOT say sorry to Britain

NO apology and NO regrets: Now Sean Spicer says White House did NOT say sorry to Britain

World News
Comments
12.2 Million Signed Up for Obamacare in 2017, Half of What CBO Projected

12.2 Million Signed Up for Obamacare in 2017, Half of What CBO Projected

World News
Comments

ISIS Could Eradicate Christians From Middle East

World News
Comments

Unprecedented! McCain Claims Rand Paul Is A Russian Agent

World News
Comments

Two men have throats slit in Paris, attacker yells “Allahu Akbar”

World News
Comments

Comments