Terror watchlist suspect shoots police officer before launching Paris Orly airport attack

A radicalised Muslim on a terror watchlist shot a police officer at a road block before attacking a soldier at a Paris airport.

The man opened fired with a shotgun on three police officers at a road check north of Paris, hitting a policewoman in the head in his first attack early this morning.

He then stole two cars, abandoning both, before heading into Orly airport, where he grabbed a gun from a counter-terrorism soldier and fled into a McDonald’s restaurant.

The attacker was shot dead by security forces.

A police source said the mean was “a radicalised Muslim known to intelligence services and the justice system”.

Around 3,000 people were evacuated from the airport after the incident at the south terminal and swat teams were sent in to clear the scene.

Read more