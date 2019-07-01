Terrorism! Antifa Carried Out More Than 20 Acid Attacks in Portland, Oregon - Watch LIVE

Image Credits: Icon Sportswire / Contributor / Getty.

Do not miss this essential Monday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!

Mirror:



Additional mirror:



Related Articles

'F**k You, Mr. President': Joe Biden's Son Responds To Trump Threat To Probe Ukraine Business Ties

‘F**k You, Mr. President’: Joe Biden’s Son Responds To Trump Threat To Probe Ukraine Business Ties

U.S. News
Comments
Congressman Calls For Antifa to be Labeled a Domestic Terror Organization

Congressman Calls For Antifa to be Labeled a Domestic Terror Organization

U.S. News
Comments

Antifa Member Threatens to Acid Attack Attendees of DC Free Speech Event

U.S. News
comments

Facebook & Twitter Still Hosting Content For Antifa Group Responsible for Portland Violence

U.S. News
comments

New Video Shows Antifa Crowbar Attack, Macing of Elderly Man

U.S. News
comments

Comments