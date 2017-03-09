Terrorism In Iraq: Suicide Bombers Kill 26 At Tikrit Wedding, ISIS Suspected

At least 26 people were killed Wednesday night, and up to 67 were wounded by suicide bombers who blew themselves up at a wedding party in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit, local officials and medics said Thursday.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Hajjaj village, which is some 20 kilometers north of Tikrit, the capital of Saladin province. However, the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, has carried out similar attacks in the region before.

A police source told Reuters two blasts hit the wedding and shortly afterward, two more targeted security forces. There were also ongoing clashes between security forces and militants in the area.

“The first blew himself up at 8:30 p.m. amid men who were dancing during the celebration,” following the second attack minutes later, a police lieutenant colonel said. The bombers detonated explosive belts, the officer said.

Read more