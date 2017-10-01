Terrorist Attacks Rock Canada & France

Terrorist attacks have rocked both Canada and France, with one ramming a car into a police officer and stabbing another outside a football game in Canada, and two women have been stabbed to death in France.

Canadian police said early Sunday that an attack on an officer outside a football game and a high-speed chase of a U-Haul that left four people injured in the Western city of Edmonton, Alberta, are being investigated as acts of terrorism.

Police say a white car rammed a traffic control barricade and sent an officer flying into the air 15 feet.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said the driver, believed to be 30 years old, then got out and attacked the officer with a knife before fleeing on foot.

Knecht said they have one person in custody and aren’t sure if he acted alone.

An Islamic State flag was recovered from the front seat of the vehicle and has been seized as evidence.

In France, two female victims were stabbed to death by terrorists shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ at Marseille’s Saint Charles train station.

France’s national police have issued a statement, saying the perpetrator, who appeared to be North African, has been “neutralized and shot down.”

This story is developing.