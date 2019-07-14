Terrorist Who Firebombed ICE Facility Wrote in Manifesto: "I Am Antifa"

The terrorist who firebombed an ICE facility in Washington State yesterday released a manifesto before the attack stating, “I am Antifa” and said the attack was motivated by his opposition to “concentration camps” in the U.S.

69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen was shot dead by police after he threw Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars on Saturday morning.

According to his manifesto, a copy of which was obtained by Jack Posobiec, Van Spronsen was armed with an AR-15 and stated, “I am Antifa”.

Here it is ICE Bomber’s manifesto: “I am Antifa” pic.twitter.com/B38PyaFc2v — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

The rest of the manifesto is a rambling advocacy of identity politics mixed with hysteria about “concentration camps,” which clearly suggests that Van Spronsen was radicalized by fringe rhetoric from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

At one point in the manifesto, Van Spronsen thanks his “trans comrades” and explains that he was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, suggesting he clearly planned to commit a massacre.

The Antifa gun club that Van Spronsen attended also locked its Twitter account down following the revelations.

Antifa group @PugetSoundJBGC has locked their account after one of their members firebombed a government facility yesterday Their Facebook page is still publichttps://t.co/AyNCJ5bn2H Website: https://t.co/EPpTNb8rU0 pic.twitter.com/vNcdgt1ARg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

The Antifa bomber was a member of the @PugetSoundJBGC, a local chapter of armed Antifa group ‘Redneck Revolt’ https://t.co/AyNCJ5bn2H pic.twitter.com/EST8rx7RZr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

As Posobiec highlights, “Two months ago CNN ran a story promoting the Tacoma Redneck Revolt chapter of Antifa,” of which Van Spronsen was a member.

Two months ago CNN ran a story promoting the Tacoma Redneck Revolt chapter of Antifa Yesterday a member of this chapter firebombed the ICE facility in Tacoma https://t.co/fTD1BvTd4A — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

The revelation that Van Spronsen considered himself to be an Antifa member will increase pressure on authorities to officially declare the group a domestic terrorist organization.

Back in July 2017, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listed Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization after a rash of violent attacks by the group targeting supporters of Donald Trump.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————