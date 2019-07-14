Terrorist Who Firebombed ICE Facility Wrote in Manifesto: "I Am Antifa"

The terrorist who firebombed an ICE facility in Washington State yesterday released a manifesto before the attack stating, “I am Antifa” and said the attack was motivated by his opposition to “concentration camps” in the U.S.

69-year-old Willem Van Spronsen was shot dead by police after he threw Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars on Saturday morning.

According to his manifesto, a copy of which was obtained by Jack Posobiec, Van Spronsen was armed with an AR-15 and stated, “I am Antifa”.

null

The rest of the manifesto is a rambling advocacy of identity politics mixed with hysteria about “concentration camps,” which clearly suggests that Van Spronsen was radicalized by fringe rhetoric from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

At one point in the manifesto, Van Spronsen thanks his “trans comrades” and explains that he was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, suggesting he clearly planned to commit a massacre.

The Antifa gun club that Van Spronsen attended also locked its Twitter account down following the revelations.

As Posobiec highlights, “Two months ago CNN ran a story promoting the Tacoma Redneck Revolt chapter of Antifa,” of which Van Spronsen was a member.

The revelation that Van Spronsen considered himself to be an Antifa member will increase pressure on authorities to officially declare the group a domestic terrorist organization.

Back in July 2017, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listed Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization after a rash of violent attacks by the group targeting supporters of Donald Trump.

