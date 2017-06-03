Terrorists Attack London Bridge: Alex Jones Reports

Another terrorist attack strikes the UK, this time with shots and stabbings reported along with a truck attack.

Terrorist attack London Bridge! Alex Jones reports! https://t.co/tmbaf5zvdk — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 3, 2017

David Knight explains the background leading up to this attack:

According to RT:

London police confirm they are dealing with three “incidents” in the city center on Saturday evening: a vehicle collision with pedestrians on London Bridge, reported stabbings in the Borough Market area and a third incident in Vauxhall.

In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan police have advised people to “run, hide and tell”

on Twitter.

Police cars, ambulances and helicopters have arrived to the London Bridge, according to various eyewitness reports on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police said they will release further information after making sure it is “accurate,” following social media reports that there was an attacker with a knife and gunfire heard in the area.