Terrorists Attack London Bridge: Alex Jones Reports

Image Credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Another terrorist attack strikes the UK, this time with shots and stabbings reported along with a truck attack.

David Knight explains the background leading up to this attack:

According to RT:

London police confirm they are dealing with three “incidents” in the city center on Saturday evening: a vehicle collision with pedestrians on London Bridge, reported stabbings in the Borough Market area and a third incident in Vauxhall.

In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan police have advised people to “run, hide and tell”
on Twitter.

Police cars, ambulances and helicopters have arrived to the London Bridge, according to various eyewitness reports on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police said they will release further information after making sure it is “accurate,” following social media reports that there was an attacker with a knife and gunfire heard in the area.


Related Articles

Massachusetts Judge Allows Right-to-die Lawsuit to Move Forward

Massachusetts Judge Allows Right-to-die Lawsuit to Move Forward

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: ALL Leakers Need To Be Weeded Out

Rand Paul: ALL Leakers Need To Be Weeded Out

U.S. News
Comments

Nikki Haley warns US may pull out of UN Human Rights Council over ‘anti-Israel bias’

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary: Way to Stop Terrorism is to “Understand” Other Cultures & Their Food

U.S. News
Comments

Jailed NSA Leaker Reality Winner: ‘Being White is Terrorism’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments