Terrorists Moving Chlorine Barrels to Syria - Source

Head of the Syria Department for Human Rights Ahmad Kazem told Sputnik on Tuesday that al-Nusra terrorists were transporting barrels with chlorine to the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun, using cars of the White Helmets movement.

Speaking further, the official said that White Helmets were equipping hotels with cameras in order to capture civilians harmed as result of provocation with the use of chlorine.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Damascus of using chlorine, without providing sufficient evidence. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called such claims “insinuations,” while the country’s Defence Ministry has refuted the statements, claiming that it was based on rumors.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry has warned numerous times that Syrian militants and the White Helmets were planning to stage a false flag chemical weapons attack in Syria to frame Assad’s forces and draw western retaliation against the Syrian government.

The recent attack occurred in November, when, according to the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation, terrorist groups located in the Idlib de-escalation zone, fired 120-millimeter shells at the northwestern districts of Aleppo from the southeastern part of the demilitarized zone.

As a result of the attack, 46 people, including 8 children, received chemical damages.

