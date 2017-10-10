Terry Crews Claims Male High Level Hollywood Exec Groped Him

Image Credits: 20th Century Fox.

Actor Terry Crews, known for his depiction of “President Camacho” in Mike Judge’s cult classic Idiocracy, has come forward to reveal he was sexually molested by a high level Hollywood exec in public, as details of mega-producer Harvey Weinstein’s seedy antics continue to emerge.

In a lengthy Twitter tirade, the White Chicks supporting cast member recalled being groped at a Hollywood party as he stood next to his wife, and said he could understand why others in the same position would be reluctant to come forward with their own stories.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” Crews wrote. “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.”

Crews goes on to explain he jumped back after being touched inappropriately by a male executive who afterwards “just grinned like a jerk.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor says he would have “[kicked] his ass,” but “thought twice” about it.

“‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” Crews tweeted.

The actor goes on to say, “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator.”

“Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Read Crews’ entire story below:


Related Articles

Actor Fired For Being a Conservative

Actor Fired For Being a Conservative

U.S. News
Comments
WaPo Publishes 'White Genocide' Professor

WaPo Publishes ‘White Genocide’ Professor

U.S. News
Comments

Creepy Audio: Weinstein Caught On Tape Admitting To Groping Model

U.S. News
Comments

10 Dead, 100 Reported Missing as Fires Ravage California Wine Country

U.S. News
Comments

New FBI Crime Stats Show ‘White Privilege’ Might Not Be America’s Biggest Problem

U.S. News
Comments

Comments