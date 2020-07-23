Terry Crews Stands Up Against BLM, Calls Black Supremacist Rhetoric ‘Unacceptable’

“I warned you all. This is unacceptable.”

Actor, comedian, bodybuilder, and former professional football player Terry Crews doubled down on his criticism of black supremacy this week, refusing to cave to public pressure from Black Lives Matter to walk back his statements on racial equality.

Following race riots, mass vandalism and desecration of monuments and public spaces, and calls to “abolish whiteness” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Crews tweeted on June 30, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed, and ideology.”

“We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” Crews, 51, continued.

The actor received significant backlash for his comments from Black Lives Matter activists, but didn’t back down.

Crews quoted Nelson Mandela in a tweet on Monday, saying,”‘…I had heard of criminals masquerading as freedom fighters, harassing innocent people and setting alight vehicles; these rogues had no place in the struggle. Freedom without civility, freedom without the ability 2 live in peace, was not true freedom at all.’ -Nelson Mandela.”

Crews went on to call out a black supremacist account that posted, “Hence why black people dominate athletically as well and we can erase white people through procreation in every aspect of physicality we are superior. I’m sorry your feelings are hurt by truth.”

In his response, Crews noted, “I warned you all. This is unacceptable.”

Crews has also come under fire for his vocal opposition to the pornography industry, citing the harmful impact it has on the developing adolescent brain.

