Two Florida teens died when their Tesla burst into flames after hitting a concrete wall.

A third passenger, who was in the back seat, was ejected by the impact and his medical condition is unknown.

It’s also currently unknown whether the Tesla was operating in “auto pilot” mode.

Separately, however, the car company has experienced several instances of crashed Teslas catching fire.

“Some witnesses said they tried to rescue the [Florida teens] but the flames were too intense,” reported the Sun-Sentinel.

#UPDATE: Two 18-year-old men were killed after the Tesla in which they traveled crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale. A third was ejected in the collision from the backseat – https://t.co/XCD22fmr3i — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 9, 2018

Another Tesla crash made headlines in March when, according to Zero Hedge, the lithium ion batteries of Model X exploded after the car hit a barrier on Highway 101 near Mountain View, California.

“We saw a big cloud of smoke and then all of a sudden, there was a fire ball in the air,” witness Aiden Sanchez said.

Just like the recent Florida crash, the driver was trapped inside the burning car and died.

California Highway Patrol said the car’s battery may have attributed to the explosion.

“We’re used to regular vehicles, now that we have the batteries in these vehicles, we don’t know what’s in them so we’re learning as we go,” said CHP officer Art Montiel.

First responders also apparently called for backup before approaching the accident due to their fears of the batteries, according to Zero Hedge, which may have slowed down their response time to render aid.

