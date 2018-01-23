Tesla Model S On Autopilot Rams Into Parked Fire Truck On Freeway

Image Credits: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A Culver City firefighting truck was hit by a Tesla on Monday morning, reports stated. The crash occurred while the crew was responding to an accident on the 405 freeway in Washington Boulevard, CBS Local reported.

According to the authorities, the Tesla Model S was on autopilot mode when it crashed into the back of a parked fire truck which was attending the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Culver City firefighting department confirmed the crash on Twitter. In a tweet, the fire department said that the Tesla, which was on autopilot mode, was traveling at a speed of 65 mph when it rammed into the fire engine.

Culver City Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Powell said that the emergency lights of the fire truck were on when the crash occurred. The truck was trying to block the scene of a previous accident and was parked at the emergency and carpool lane when the Tesla crashed into it, he added.

