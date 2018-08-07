Tesla Now Hiring for New $2 Billion Shanghai Plant

Image Credits: JD Lasica, Flickr.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has started hiring for its new Shanghai factory, according to job postings on its website, just a month after the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker signed agreements with local authorities for the $2 billion project.

The automaker’s website showed it is looking to fill 14 roles including architectural designer and senior finance manager. Most of the positions are senior in level and require at least six years’ experience, the job descriptions showed.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The 21st Century Herald newspaper, which reported the job postings on Tuesday, said Tesla began advertising the roles on Sunday.

