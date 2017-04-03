Tesla Production, Deliveries Had A Record Quarter Ahead Of Model 3 Launch

Electric car maker Tesla, Inc. had a record quarter from January to March 2017, during which it both produced and delivered the highest number of vehicles for any quarter so far. In a Sunday update, the Elon Musk company said it “delivered just over 25,000 vehicles” during the first quarter of the year.

The announcement also broke down the deliveries into about 13,450 Model S sedans and another 11,550 or so Model X SUVs. The statement added: “Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5 percent.”

The number represents a significant 69 percent increase over the same quarter in 2016, and a more modest 12 percent increase from the October-December 2016 quarter. Tesla did not count in the first quarter deliveries of about 4,650 vehicles that were in transit to customers at the end of March; those vehicles will be added to the second quarter delivery count.

Read more