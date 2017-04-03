Tesla Shares Surge to All-time High, Pushing Market Cap Past Ford's

Tesla shares hit an all-time high on Monday, after the electric carmaker announced strong first-quarter delivery numbers Sunday that outpaced analysts’ expectations.

Tesla shares surged as high as $294.15, blowing past a prior high of $291.42, set on Sept. 4, 2014, and pushing Tesla’s market capitalization past that of Ford. Tesla’s market cap is now about $47.8 billion, while Ford’s sits at about $44.8 billion.

Now, Tesla is just a few billion behind General Motors’ $50.9 billion market cap.

To put this in perspective, Tesla sold just over 76,000 cars in 2016, whereas Ford sold 6.7 million cars in the same year.

Read more