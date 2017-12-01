Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid

Image Credits: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Tesla Inc switched on the world’s biggest lithium ion battery on Friday in time to feed Australia’s shaky power grid for the first day of summer, meeting a promise by Elon Musk to build it in 100 days or give it free.

“South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy,” state Premier Jay Weatherill said at the official launch at the Hornsdale wind farm, owned by private French firm Neoen.

Tesla won a bid in July to build the 129-megawatt hour battery for South Australia, which expanded in wind power far quicker than the rest of the country, but has suffered a string of blackouts over the past 18 months.

Read more


Related Articles

Elon Musk Raising $1 Million For His Boring Company Selling Hats

Elon Musk Raising $1 Million For His Boring Company Selling Hats

Science & Tech
Comments
3D-Printed Suicide-Machines Will Usher In a Silent Genocide

3D-Printed Suicide-Machines Will Usher In a Silent Genocide

Science & Tech
Comments

New Photo Of Andromeda Galaxy Shows Massive Black Holes

Science & Tech
Comments

Supermoon 2017: When and How to See December’s ‘Full Cold Moon’

Science & Tech
Comments

Growing private sector use of facial scanners worries privacy advocates

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments