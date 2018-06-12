Tesla to Cut Nine Percent of Jobs

Image Credits: JD Lasica / Flickr.

Tesla told employees it will cut about 9 percent of its workforce, trimming mostly salaried positions.

Tesla currently employs approximately 46,000 workers, which means the reductions will impact about 4,100 jobs.

In mid-May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had warned there would be a “thorough reorganization” of the company, which has struggled to meet production targets and achieve profitability.

