Tesla to Cut Nine Percent of Jobs

Tesla told employees it will cut about 9 percent of its workforce, trimming mostly salaried positions.

Tesla currently employs approximately 46,000 workers, which means the reductions will impact about 4,100 jobs.

Difficult, but necessary Tesla reorg underway. My email to the company has already leaked to media. Here it is unfiltered: pic.twitter.com/4LToWoxScx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2018

In mid-May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had warned there would be a “thorough reorganization” of the company, which has struggled to meet production targets and achieve profitability.

