Texans Protest Prolonged Economic Shutdown, Demand America Reopen For Business

Infowars spearheaded the “You Can’t Close America” protest at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, joined by hundreds of patriots from across Texas who are sick and tired of the excessive lockdown measures that’s seen the economy grind to a complete halt for over a month. Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer rallied hard-working Americans to call for their local and state governments to reopen the economy and fire the medical experts who grossly overestimated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: PATRIOTS GATHER FOR 'YOU CAN'T CLOSE AMERICA' RALLY IN DOWNTOWN AUSTIN TEXAS

