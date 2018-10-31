Texans Warned About Possible 'Armed Civilians' In Area Due to Migrant Caravan

Image Credits: USCBP.

The U.S. Border Patrol this week reportedly told Texas landowners along the U.S.-Mexico border to prepare for a possible influx of “armed civilians” on their property as the migrant caravan moves closer to the U.S., a report said.

The Associated Press reported that these civilians say they intend to support the National Guard and Border Patrol to prevent the illegal migrants from crossing into the U.S.

But some see the move as a negative, arguing that the armed civilians’ presence would add even more tension should there be a confrontation.

