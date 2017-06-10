Texas AG: Trump Has Done More To Stop Illegal Immigration Than Any Other In World History

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton repeatedly praised the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration in his Friday interview with The Daily Caller, saying the administration has had unprecedented success with stopping illegal crossings, which Paxton said is an important issue to Texans.

“They’ve done more than any administration in the history of the world,” Paxton said when asked if he thought the Trump administration had done enough to keep Trump’s campaign promises regarding illegal immigration.

“So I’m pretty happy that they’ve done so much in such a short period of time so it would really be difficult for me to criticize them on that issue because there’s no comparison with any other administration as far as how quickly and effectively they’ve approached the problem on many different fronts.”

Later, when asked what he consider the most important thing the Trump administration has done so far, Paxton again pointed to the White House’s work on immigration.

More men named in college sex assault cases are taking their accusers to court

We're Fighting For Freedom And To Save Our Culture

D.C. Police Mowed Down by Truck Driver in Possible Terrorist Attack

Reality Winner Wrote She Wanted to Burn Down White House

Comey Will Obstruct Justice To Foment An Open Coup

