Texas Bar Bans Customers From Wearing Masks

Image Credits: KXAN.

A bar located in a small town outside Austin, Texas is not allowing masked customers to enter the building.

While many businesses choose to force customers to wear masks, The Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin has chosen to do the complete opposite.

The bar’s co-owner Kevin Smith talked with Austin news station KXAN about what drove the decision.

“It is more of a pushback against the wannabe snitch patrols and the contact tracers they’re gonna hire,” he said. “This is still rural Texas.”

Smith did say the bar is practicing social distancing and an occupancy limit.

Taped onto the front door of the establishment is a sign reading, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

Will other businesses follow The Liberty Tree Tavern’s example and flip the script on the mandatory mask crowd by banning them on their property?

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

CNBC Scandal: Watch As Raging Screamfest Erupts Between Kernen, Sorkin Over Coronavirus

CNBC Scandal: Watch As Raging Screamfest Erupts Between Kernen, Sorkin Over Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments
No 4th of July Parades in Washington D.C., Mayor Says

No 4th of July Parades in Washington D.C., Mayor Says

U.S. News
Comments

Epstein Lawyer: ‘It Was Homicide, But I Don’t Know Who Killed Him’

U.S. News
comments

Man Admits He Threatened ‘Karen’ And Her Dog Before He Started Filming

U.S. News
comments

Brian Stelter Denies CNN Tries to Deplatform People

U.S. News
comments

Comments