Texas Bar Bans Customers From Wearing Masks

A bar located in a small town outside Austin, Texas is not allowing masked customers to enter the building.

While many businesses choose to force customers to wear masks, The Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin has chosen to do the complete opposite.

The bar’s co-owner Kevin Smith talked with Austin news station KXAN about what drove the decision.

“It is more of a pushback against the wannabe snitch patrols and the contact tracers they’re gonna hire,” he said. “This is still rural Texas.”

Smith did say the bar is practicing social distancing and an occupancy limit.

Taped onto the front door of the establishment is a sign reading, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

Will other businesses follow The Liberty Tree Tavern’s example and flip the script on the mandatory mask crowd by banning them on their property?

