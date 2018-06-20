Texas Billboard Tells Liberals: Keep Going ‘Until You Have Left Our Great State’

A hilarious billboard tells liberals to keep on driving until they’re out of Texas.

“Liberals,” the sign located in the Texas panhandle says, “Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS.”

Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it! Posted by Kyle Mccallie on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

According to Facebook user Kyle McCallie who posted the image Tuesday, the sign appeared “6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound!”

“I like it!” Mccallie commented.

Mccallie later told McClatchy he’s “riding the TRUMP TRAIN all the way across the great country of the USA.”

“The reactions have been crazy. I had no intentions of it getting like this, blowing up in a few hours. All kinds of hate mail and all I did was take a picture.”

After outrage from butthurt liberals, Burkett Outdoor Advertising announced they’d remove the sign immediately.

“I was shocked that it traveled that fast,” Randy Burkett, the owner of the sign company, told McClatchy. “I believe in free speech, but this country is divided enough as it is. I’ve spoken with the client, and he’s agreed that it should come down. We’ll be reimbursing him.”