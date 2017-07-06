Texas County Investigates Possibility 17 People Voted Twice in 2016 Election

Travis County has referred 17 alleged cases of people voting twice — once during early voting and again on election day — to the county attorney.

The tax assessor and voter registrar, Bruce Elfant, confirms to KXAN he’s communicated to the county attorney about the issues from last November’s election.

“Any intentional voter fraud is too much and if we see questionable ballots we’re going to forward them and make sure they’re investigated,” said Elfant.

Travis County Attorney David Escamilla says he referred the cases to the District Attorney’s Office because they reached felony status. To be a felony, a person must knowingly try to vote illegally; in this case, voting twice.

