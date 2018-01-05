Texas County Threatened With Lawsuit for Concealing Noncitizen Voter Records

A Texas county accused of concealing records of noncitizens registered to vote has been threatened with a lawsuit by a public interest law firm attempting to gain access to the information.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), a group that litigates to protect election integrity, sent a notice to the Bexar County election administrator in Texas warning the county could face a federal lawsuit if they continue to deny access to records that the group had requested dealing with noncitizens on its voter rolls. Bexar County, which includes the city of San Antonio, is one of the most populous counties in the United States.

PILF says that the county declined the initial request they had issued following the discovery or admittance of noncitizens that were removed from their voter rolls in mid-December. Attorneys for the election administrator in Bexar County told the group they would be denied access to the records if they were to show up at county offices, according to the group.

“It is our hope that the County will work quickly to provide for inspection the [sic] all of the records previously requested. If not, according to federal law, a lawsuit under the NVRA may be filed within 90 days after the failure to permit inspection or failure to provide the documents. 52 U.S.C. § 20510(b),” the notice reads.

