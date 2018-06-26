Texas Gov: 'The Gun debate was settled in 1791.'

Image Credits: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott asserted the open carry and campus carry bills he signed into law last year are meant for Texas to be able to protect themselves.

On Monday the outspoken lawmaker tweeted that laws he signed last year, including one allowing concealed handgun license holders to open carry handguns, were intended to “ensure Texas can DEFEND themselves.

The message was tweeted with a graphic of a quote from the governor reading, “The gun control debate was settled in 1791.”

In his tweet, the governor also rallied support for his school safety plan, which he says has been crafted to “make schools safer w/o infringing #2A rights.”

“1791” refers to the year the Bill of Rights was ratified, including the Second Amendment, which states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”


