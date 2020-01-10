Texas Gov. to Bestow Texas Church Hero With Medal of Courage

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday he’s soon going to honor the man who stopped an active shooter inside a church near Fort Worth by bestowing him a Medal of Courage.

“On Monday I will present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to man who stopped a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church in North Texas,” Governor Abbott announced on Twitter, pointing out, “It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor.”

The man receiving the medal, 71-year-old Jack Wilson, was filmed late last month acting fast to stop a shotgun-wielding maniac after he shot and killed two people inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

Following the event, Wilson humbly told reporters he was no hero and simply acted out of instinct.

“Don’t consider myself a hero at all… Did what I was trained to do,” Wilson said, adding, “I don’t feel like I killed an individual. I feel like I killed evil.”

Last week, Abbott met with Wilson and labeled him a “true Texas hero” on social media.

President Trump also recognized the “armed congregants” who stopped the shooting.


