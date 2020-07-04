Texas Governor Blasted For Celebrating Freedom While Imposing Mask Orders & Shutdowns

Image Credits: Godofredo A. Vásquez-Pool/Getty Images.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) was widely condemned on social media Friday after praising President Trump’s Independence Day speech about preserving monuments that celebrate America’s freedoms.

“President Trump speaking about Mount Rushmore: ‘This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced! Their legacy will never, ever be destroyed!’ What a sight that monument is,” Abbott tweeted.

But users on social media were quick to point out Abbott’s naked hypocrisy of celebrating America’s freedom, when just days prior he imposed statewide unconstitutional mask orders and arbitrary small business shutdowns on bars and restaurants as Texas saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“Rescind the mask order. You’re desecrating the constitution and Texas,” said one user.

“Be a true patriot and stand against the COVID tyranny,” said another. “Until then you’re just a weak Republican cowering to the mob.”

“I remember when Texas had freedoms,” another user tweeted.

Abbott declared that all Texans would be required to wear a mask in public until mid-August, and violating that order would be punishable with a $250 fine.

“COVID-19 is not going away,” he said earlier this week. “In fact, it’s getting worse. Now, more than ever, action by everyone is needed until treatments are available for COVID-19.”

Additionally, he ordered the closures of all bars in Texas again in the name of safety, but left big corporations like WalMart open for business.

Alex Jones bullhorns Gov. Abbott the facts about COVID-19

