Texas Governor Issues Executive Order Freeing Salon Owner Shelley Luther From Jail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday retroactively eliminating jail time for citizens who violate the state’s stay-at-home rules, freeing salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for seven days and fined $7,000 for reopening her business against court orders.

Abbott specifically named Luther in his announcement:

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen. That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther … As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

Shortly after Abbott’s announcement, the Supreme Court of Texas ordered Luther’s release.

