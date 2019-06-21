Texas Governor Orders 1000 National Guard Troops to Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered 1,000 National Guard Troops to the Mexican border Friday. The troops are tasked with supplemental staffing for new detention facilities being built by the Department of Homeland Security to free up Border Patrol agents.

“The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources we have in place,” Governor Abbott. “With the deployment of these troops, we are taking action to confront the crisis at the border and keep potentially dangerous criminals and illegal activity out of our communities. said in a press conference in the Texas Capitol. “By working together with our federal partners, we will continue to pursue a strong and comprehensive strategy to secure our border.”

During the announcement, Abbott was flanked by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R), Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton), and Adjutant General Major General Tracy Norris.

