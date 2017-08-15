Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning State-Funded Abortion Insurance

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R.) signed a bill Tuesday banning state-funded insurance from being used for abortion.

The bill passed the State House last week and the State Senate on Sunday, LifeSitereports.

“As a firm believer in Texas values I am proud to sign legislation that ensures no Texan is ever required to pay for a procedure that ends the life of an unborn child,” Abbott said. “This bill prohibits insurance providers from forcing Texas policy holders to subsidize elective abortions.”

“I am grateful to the Texas legislature for getting this bill to my desk, and working to protect innocent life this special session,” he said.

