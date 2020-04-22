Texas Judge: Mandatory Face Masks Laws Unconstitutional

A Texas judge has publicly announced his county will not be mandating its citizens to wear face coverings when in public, calling such decrees “unconstitutional.”

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry released a statement on Wednesday clarifying his stance on the issue after neighboring Harris County made face masks mandatory hours earlier.

“Galveston County will not be issuing any orders mandating citizens to wear masks or face coverings in public,” Judge Henry declared. “America was built upon the fabric of individual liberty and freedom. It’s important now more than ever that we stress personal responsibility.”

Continuing, the judge explained, “Covering your face while in public is being recommended by national and local health authorities. While we encourage that you consider these recommendations for your own safety and the safety of others around you, I will not be mandating it because I believe it is unconstitutional to do so.”

“Just as critical as getting our economy back up and running, it is important that elected officials uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution and ensure individual freedoms remain intact during and after this pandemic,” he stressed. “I look forward to Gov. Abbott’s directives and orders in the days and weeks ahead to get our state and county back open while focusing on public health and our economy.”

President of the Houston Police Officer’s Union Joe Gamaldi spoke out against the Harris County order in a statement on Wednesday, calling it “idiotic” and “unconstitutional.”

As more draconian laws and regulations are rolled out in the name of coronavirus safety it’s imperative that more patriotic Americans like Judge Henry and officer Gamaldi step up to protect the rights of all Americans.

