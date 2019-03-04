Texas Lawsuit Accuses Cali Doctor of Wrongfully Harvesting Children’s Organs and Tissue

There’s not much for any parent that could be worse than the death of a child, but a lawsuit filed in Texas might come close.

A California doctor is being accused of removing body parts from the corpses of children for use in “personal research” projects unrelated to the children’s death.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the lawsuit was filed by Tita Senee Graves, a medical technician who claims she was fired by the Lubbock County, Texas, Medical Examiner’s Office after questioning what was happening to the children’s bodies.

San Diego pathologist, Dr Evan Matshes, accused of improperly harvesting children's organs, tissue in Texas lawsuit; not for medical reasons, but to boost his research prospects. 😱 #CorpseAbuse #HumanRightsViolations https://t.co/wIu9JVOHfV — Tamara Davis 🇺🇸 (@warriors_mom) March 3, 2019

