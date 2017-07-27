Texas Man Diagnosed With First US Case Of Zika in 2017

A man has been diagnosed with Zika in Texas, marking the first locally-transmitted infection in the United States this year.

Health officials said Wednesday that a man from Rio Grande Valley, close to the Mexican border, was diagnosed with the virus and has not traveled to other states or out of the country this year.

The man, who has not been named, is no longer at risk of transmitting the disease to a mosquito that bites him because tests show the virus is no longer active in his blood.

However, he did test positive for antibodies to the virus, which can persist for multiple months once the virus is gone, Chris Van Deusen from the Texas Health and Human Services told Daily Mail Online.

