Texas Monuments Under Orwellian Attack!

The left and its Orwellian scourge of erasing American history crept into the Texas State Capitol.

Dallas Representative Eric Johnson was triggered by a plaque commemorating the Children of The Confederacy, so the ironically-named State Preservation Board, led by Governor Abbot and Lieutenant Governor Patrick, unanimously voted to take it down — with zero feedback from the public.

