Texas National Guard Going Door-to-Door To Question Who Has Made Contact With Coronavirus Victim

The Texas National Guard is reportedly going door-to-door in Dallas to see who may have come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

According to KXAN, the Texas National Guard on Friday went on a “medical mission” in Dallas neighborhoods to ascertain who may have come in contact with a certain coronavirus victim.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins ordered the National Guard deployment across Dallas, which is currently under a shelter-in-place lockdown order, as a way to figure out who may have contracted the virus without people having to leave their homes.

This comes after President Trump signed an Executive Order authorizing the Defense Secretary to activate the National Guard and Reserves to assist in coronavirus response.

“Today the President signed an Executive Order authorizing Secretary Esper to order units and individual members in the National Guard and Reserves and certain Individual Ready Reserve members, to active duty to augment forces for the effective response to the coronavirus outbreak,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said in a statement Friday.

“As this is a dynamic situation, we do not currently have a projected number of expected activations, but the Department is now fully authorized to make activations as needed. We will provide updates as they become available.”

