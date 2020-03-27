Texas Orders 14-Day Quarantine For NY-NJ-CT & New Orleans Travelers

Texas is now requiring air travelers from Coronavirus hotspots to quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – the tri-state area around New York City – and from New Orleans to isolate themselves for no less than 14 days and may only have direct contact with health care providers.

Abbott’s executive order came in response to White House recommending anyone who just visited the New York City area to self-quarantine as the Big Apple is Coronavirus epicenter of the US.

“Every person who enters the State of Texas as the final destination through an airport, from a point of origin or point of last departure in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or the City of New Orleans, or in any other state or city as may be proclaimed hereafter, shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Texas or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter,” Abbott declared.

“This order to self-quarantine shall not apply to people traveling in connection with military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.”

“Each person covered under this order to self-quarantine shall be responsible for all associated costs, including

transportation, lodging, food, and medical care.”

Affected travelers are to notify the Texas Dept. of Public Safety of their quarantine location upon disembarking from their flight, the executive order added.

A order will likely to reduce air travel severely from these areas.



A collection of MSM talking heads and others who are wishing for a recession and more coronavirus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!