Texas Rally Crowd Chants ‘Bring Them Home’ in Support of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “Bring them home!” and “USA!” after he spoke about his foreign policy views.

“American combat troops should not be at the center of ancient sectarian conflicts all over the world; bring our soldiers back home!” he said.

Texas Rally Crowd Chants ‘Bring Them Home’ in Support of Trump’s Foreign Policyhttps://t.co/hNMjAuVGTa — Sclark4273 (@Sclark4273) October 18, 2019

The president celebrated the cease-fire achieved in the Middle East between the Kurds in Syria and Turkey on Thursday, thanking Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for negotiating with the President of Turkey.

“Without a little tough love, they would have never made this deal,” Trump said.

Turkey invaded Syria last week, attacking the Kurds in the 20-mile “safe zone” next to the Turkish border. Democrats and Republicans berated Trump for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies, but the president said that the military offensive had shaken loose both parties to make a deal.

“You have to be a little bit different to do it that way,” Trump said. “I took a lot of heat, even from some of our congressmen, even from some of our senators, but now they’re all happy.”

Read more