Texas Rep: Bombing Suspect’s Roommate a 'person of interest'

Image Credits: flickr, eschipul.

The roommate of the accused Austin, Texas, bomber is being considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing investigation into the multiple explosions that left two people dead, according to Texas Rep. Michael McCaul (R).

One of the roommates of the suspected bomber, Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, is still being questioned by police, according to McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“I would say at this point, a person of interest is being questioned,” McCaul told Fox News on Monday.

Authorities are probing whether the roommate, an unidentified man in his 20s, knew that Conditt was making weapons at their home northeast of Austin.

