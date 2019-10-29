Texas Sheriff Says He Will Not Comply with Beto's "Unconstitutional" Gun Confiscation Plan

A Texas sheriff says he would not comply with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s plan for mandatory gun confiscation, calling the absurd proposal “unconstitutional.”

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe made the announcement on Facebook this month, in response to O’Rourke’s wacky notion that law enforcement would go door-to-door to collect illegal firearms from law-abiding gun owners.

“Recently ‘Beto’ O’Rourke made comments about a mandatory buy back for all AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and that those who refused would have them ‘confiscated’ by law enforcement,” Coe wrote on Facebook.

“If this were ever to happen, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office would NOT assist in any way with this type of federal or state mandate,” he wrote, adding he would defend his county from federal agencies attempting to violate the Second Amendment.

“As Sheriff of Kinney County, I would meet ATF and the FBI at the county line and deny them access to the county to violate the Second Amendment. For almost 40 years I have sworn to protect the Constitution ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ I feel that this type of action would be an attack on the Constitution.”

Beto let the gun confiscation cat out of the bag last month when he declared during a national Democrat debate that Americans who don’t comply with his mandate would have their firearms seized.

“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” Beto stated.

“We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”

He elaborated on the plan during an appearance on MSNBC, where he told host Joe Scarborough that defiant gun owners who don’t comply with a mandatory buyback would receive a “visit” from “law enforcement.”

“So you know, in that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back so that it cannot be potentially used against somebody else.”

Fortunately Beto’s polling so low he’ll never bring his gun-grab dreams to fruition, but he’s done a great service for gun owners by revealing the method by which Democrats will try to justify any future confiscation attempts.

