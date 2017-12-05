Texas State Student President Will Not Resign After Condemning Campus Newspaper Article Calling for ‘White Death’

Texas State University’s student body president said he will not buckle to calls for him to step down after he condemned the campus newspaper for printing a controversial article calling for “white death.”

Connor Clegg said the demand for his resignation from groups such as the Pan African Action Committee (PAAC) is “ridiculous and their justifications even more so,” standing by his criticism of the University Star‘s publication last week of a column titled, “Whiteness: Your DNA is an abomination.”

The author of that piece, Rudy Martinez, was fired from the Star for his piece that argued individuals aren’t “born white” but “became white.”

“[R]emember this: I hate you because you shouldn’t exist,” Martinez wrote, addressing white people directly. “You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures, upon meeting you, die.”

