Texas to Send Up to 1,400 Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

Image Credits: John Moore / Getty.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending as many as 1,400 National Guard troops to the Mexico border as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to ramp up immigration security — seven times more than he pledged last week.

Abbott said about 300 troops per week will be deployed in coming weeks to help secure Texas’ approximately 1,000-mile border.

Trump last week authorized the National Guard, with governors’ approvals, to enhance U.S. border patrol security. Trump said there is a “drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border” that threatens national security — and that between 2,000 and 4,000 troops will eventually be sent there.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also increased his troop numbers to nearly 350, up from the 225 he initially pledged.

