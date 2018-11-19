Texas unemployment falls to record low

Image Credits: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The unemployment rate in Texas hit a historic low in October, plunging to 3.7 percent, as the state’s employers boosted payrolls for a 28th consecutive month, according to government data.

The state’s seasonally adjusted employment rate is the lowest level since the data began to be measured in January 1976. The Texas economy added 32,300 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in October, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The low unemployment rate has economists watching whether the tightening labor market increases workers’ earnings as employers boost salaries to attract potential employees. Workers’ earnings have stagnated in recent years, here and across the country.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Innovation Requires Economic Freedom

Innovation Requires Economic Freedom

Economy
Comments
Why Does America Have 13 Million Households That Don’t Have Enough Food To Eat?

Why Does America Have 13 Million Households That Don’t Have Enough Food To Eat?

Economy
Comments

American Socialism On The Rise

Economy
Comments

Pfizer to raise prices despite Trump pressure

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin’s 200% Gains Aren’t Coming Back

Economy
Comments

Comments