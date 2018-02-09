Texts Show FBI Lovers Mocked Chelsea Clinton’s ‘Billy Goat Speech Tic’

Newly-released texts between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page show the pair mocked Chelsea Clinton over a speech impediment.

In a text exchange from July 29, 2016, Strzok tells his mistress he didn’t care for Chelsea’s Democratic National Committee Convention speech, and went on to compare the former First Daughter to a goat.

“Chelsea was awful. Tried to do Bills up close sharing. Didn’t come across as genuine. Plus, she has a HORRIBLE billy goat speech tic,” Strzok texted Page.

The following video features parts of Chelsea’s DNC speech, where she appears to have difficulty uttering several words.

Strzok also told Page two days prior to the goat text he didn’t “like” Chelsea because she’s “self entitled” and “feels she deserves something she hasn’t earned.”

“The texts were part of a 400 page cache of messages released by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday,” reports The Daily Caller. “The document dump, which includes texts sent between Aug. 16, 2015, and July 23, 2017, was accompanied by an interim report on the panel’s investigation into the FBI’s handling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.”

Texts between the agents were also mentioned in a Republican memo released last week showing how a secret FISA warrant was obtained to spy on a Trump campaign operative after a dossier, funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, claimed then-candidate Trump was compromised by Russia.