Thailand Government Admits “Unable to Stop” Spread of Coronavirus

One establishment government is finally admitting that the ruling class of the world is going to be unable to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While globalists desperately attempt to craft a vaccine and save the day, other rulers think it could be too late.

According to the Daily Mail, Thailand’s government admits it’s “unable to stop” the spread of the coronavirus.



Deanna Lorraine is running for Congress against Nancy Pelosi in a bid to regain control of the seat on behalf of the American people.

The virus has already proven deadly and could be spreading much more rapidly than mainstream media and establishment ruling classes are willing to admit.

Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there are too many Chinese visitors to stop the virus from spreading.

At least 22,000 people from Wuhan are believed to have visited Thailand in January alone.

With 14 confirmed cases of the disease, Thailand is the worst-affected nation outside of China.

According to the Daily Mail‘s numbers, Almost 4,600 people have caught the Wuhan coronavirus around the world so far, and 106 have died in China.

“Our target is we will be able to detect all carriers entering Thailand and we will apply necessary measures as the situation develops,” said Charnvirakul. “Of course, we expect more people to get sick but we are able to identify all of them.”

Countries all over the world are taking extraordinary steps to stop the coronavirus reaching their shores.

Hong Kong today said it would stop trains and ferries, Russia and Mongolia have closed land borders with China and airport screening is in place globally.

Thailand is screening all passengers from China at its airports and has planes on standby to retrieve an estimated 64 people who are stranded in the locked-down Hubei region. – Daily Mail

The coronavirus has been sickening people since December 31, 2019. Unfortunately, there have also been what are called “super-spreading” events in which one person can infect multiple others before they recover, speeding up the rate of transmission.

All you can do is arm yourself with the knowledge of how to beat a pandemic.



‘Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak’ is the latest piece of predictive programming brought to you by Bill Gates. Alex Jones breaks down Gates’s involvement in this production and how he is using his tax-free billions to advance the globalist depopulation agenda.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!