‘Thank You God’: Kanye West Praises Sunday Service for ‘Saving His Life’ From Porn and Drugs

A year ago American rapper Kanye West, who has recently released a gospel-inspired album “Jesus is Born”, launched weekly religious gatherings known as the Sunday Service following his embrace of the Christian faith.

US rapper, music producer, and songwriter Kanye West has reflected on the one-year anniversary of his Sunday Service choir during a visit to the Union Rescue Mission on Los Angeles’s Skid Row, by thanking the religious gathering for saving him from drugs and porn, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service’. I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life”, West said as he took the mic during the assembly at the homeless shelter. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography”.

The rapper also weighed in on the recent controversy involving rapper T.I. who revealedthat he was annually taking his 18-year-old daughter to the gynaecologist to make sure her hymen was still intact.

“They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved”, the “All Of the Lights” author said.

West launched his Sunday Service a year ago following his embrace of the Christian faith. The gathering, which is held every Sunday, features gospel-inspired remixes of songs by the choir and is usually open for the rapper’s close friends and family, including his star wife Kim Kardashian.

Two months ago Kanye released his first Sunday Service album “Jesus is King”, described by rapper as “an expression of the gospel”, with the newly-released album “Jesus is Born” also featuring 19 spiritual songs performed by the choir.