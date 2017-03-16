MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was left even more embarrassed last night when a Congressman referred to her as a man during her live broadcast.

Wrapping up a segment about the need to investigate Trump’s tax returns (yes she’s still talking about that despite Tuesday night’s train wreck), Maddow thanked Congressman Bill Pascrell.

“Thank you sir,” responded Pascrell, before quickly correcting himself and saying, “Maam.”

Although her initial nervous laugh betrayed her real response to this egregious case of misgendering, Maddow tried to own it.

“That’s alright, I answer to both, it’s actually quite convenient in really unexpected places, you’d be surprised,” she responded.

It’s not been a fantastic week for the MSNBC host.

She was even attacked by many on the left for her overhyped Trump tax return story which fell hilariously flat on its face.

According to the New York Post, the fiasco, “has caused friction between the cable news network and parent NBC.”

Maddow says she doesn’t care about the backlash, a claim which is somewhat hard to believe.

