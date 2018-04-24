Thanks, David Hogg! NRA Breaks 15 Year Fundraising Record

The NRA should send David Hogg flowers. Better yet, a tub of protein powder and a lifetime membership to Planet Fitness. Hogg and the Gunny Bunch have been great for the organization (see #MarchForOurLives Fail: Interest in NRA Membership Actually Surged and Another #MarchForOurLives Fail: NRA PAC Donations Skyrocket). Thanks to the dedication and hard work of gun control zealots across this great country, the NRA has posted another fundraising record. The biggest one in 15 years!

The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised $2.4 million from March 1 to March 31, the group’s first full month of political fundraising since the nation’s deadliest high school shooting on Valentine’s Day, according to filings submitted to the Federal Elections Commission. The total is $1.5 million more than the organization raised during the same time period in 2017, when it took in $884,000 in donations, and $1.6 million more than it raised in February 2018. The $2.4 million haul is the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003, the last month when electronic federal records were readily available. It surpasses the $1.1 million and $1.5 million raised in January and February 2013, the two months after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

$2.4 million is a lot of lobbyist and gun manufacturer money. Except, no it’s not.

Most of the donations, $1.9 million of the $2.4 million total, came from small donors who gave less than $200.

We’re going to need the Narrative Buster to clean up this one.

It’s amazing how this works. Liberals exploit a tragedy to push for gun control. Claim they only want “common sense reform” out of one side of their mouths while calling for a gun ban out of their rumps. Say they respect gun owners and their problem is only with NRA lobbyists. Then push the talking point “they spoke to NRA members” and those members claim the organization doesn’t speak for them. I’m sure their eight-year-old had some woke insight as well.

