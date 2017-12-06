'Thanks, Obama!': Former President Takes Credit For Strong Economy

Image Credits: White House / Flickr.

Former president Barack Obama jokingly congratulated himself Tuesday for strong employment numbers in the U.S. this year during an address to a global conference of mayors convened in Chicago to discuss climate change.

“As we took these actions, we saw the U.S. economy grow consistently. We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far, a streak that still continues by the way,” Obama told attendees of the North American Climate Summit Chicago, referring to clean energy priorities and carbon pollution regulations he introduced during his two terms in the White House.

“Thanks, Obama,” the former president quipped, quoting a meme used by his supporters and opponents alike throughout his time in office.


Read more


Related Articles

YouTube Censors Polish Government’s Video Exposing Catastrophic Migrant Invasion

YouTube Censors Polish Government’s Video Exposing Catastrophic Migrant Invasion

Globalism
Comments
White House: Deutsche Bank Subpoena Story Fake News

White House: Deutsche Bank Subpoena Story Fake News

Globalism
Comments

ABC’s error on Trump-Russia investigation shows why public faith in media is at rock bottom

Globalism
Comments

Los Angeles Launches Surveillance Control Grid

Globalism
Comments

Kiriakou: ‘Don’t Say Anything To FBI w/o Lawyer,’ Don’t Get Flynned

Globalism
Comments

Comments