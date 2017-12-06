'Thanks, Obama!': Former President Takes Credit For Strong Economy

Former president Barack Obama jokingly congratulated himself Tuesday for strong employment numbers in the U.S. this year during an address to a global conference of mayors convened in Chicago to discuss climate change.

“As we took these actions, we saw the U.S. economy grow consistently. We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far, a streak that still continues by the way,” Obama told attendees of the North American Climate Summit Chicago, referring to clean energy priorities and carbon pollution regulations he introduced during his two terms in the White House.

“Thanks, Obama,” the former president quipped, quoting a meme used by his supporters and opponents alike throughout his time in office.



