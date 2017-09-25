That Looks an Awful Lot Like Trump Flipping off an old NFL Friend

President Trump’s continuing feuds with professional athletes and other members of professional sports organizations continue to burn, and Trump may have insulted one of his erstwhile allies and personal friends in the NFL: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In an interview with MSNBC, Trump was asked specifically about Kraft defying him in a statement released by the Patriots that opened, “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday.” Trump said Kraft was being disrespectful to the nation.

President Trump: Kneeling during national anthem is “very disrespectful to our flag and to our country” https://t.co/1JP68WuPUM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 24, 2017

