That Looks an Awful Lot Like Trump Flipping off an old NFL Friend

President Trump’s continuing feuds with professional athletes and other members of professional sports organizations continue to burn, and Trump may have insulted one of his erstwhile allies and personal friends in the NFL: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In an interview with MSNBC, Trump was asked specifically about Kraft defying him in a statement released by the Patriots that opened, “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday.” Trump said Kraft was being disrespectful to the nation.

Read More


Related Articles

Americans Nationwide Burn NFL Tickets, Shirts in Solidarity With Trump

Americans Nationwide Burn NFL Tickets, Shirts in Solidarity With Trump

U.S. News
Comments
NBC Panelist: US National Anthem Is 'White Supremacist'

NBC Panelist: US National Anthem Is ‘White Supremacist’

U.S. News
Comments

REPORT: Suspected TN Church Killer a Pro-Islamist, Black Power Sudanese Migrant

U.S. News
Comments

Sudanese Migrant Who Shot Up Tennessee Church Radicalized by Anti-White Rhetoric?

U.S. News
Comments

Church Shooting Spree Stopped By Usher With Gun

U.S. News
Comments

Comments