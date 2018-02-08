The $12 Million Peegate Dossier: How it Went Down

The Democrat National Committee (DNC) is broke, in large part because in 2016 they sent $16 million to their law firm, Perkins-Coie.

Of this sum, $12 million was reported to have been laundered through the firm to pay Fusion GPS. Who, in turn, paid large sums to Christopher Steele who paid Russian spooks to write the “Steele Dossier.”



The real question is why – and how – did the DNC come to pay $12 million for what amounts to, at best, unsourced speculation? The “why” is easier to understand. The Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC needed a legal excuse to spy on the Trump campaign to help insure their candidate’s election.

So eager were the Democrats to spy on Trump, they didn’t mind being shaken down by likely Russian spies employed through Fusion GPS and Chris Steele. As to “how” this huge amount of money was paid, we can only speculate. Until proven otherwise, let’s imagine a series of phone calls that went something like this:

A phone rings at Washington’s DNC…

Hillary Clinton: Debbie, we need dirt on Trump, I can’t possibly campaign as much as he does, and after eight years of Obama, everyone knows liberal policies don’t work! Trump went to Russia for the 2013 Miss Universe competition. Can we get some dirt from Russia? Loretta Lynch said the DOJ and FBI will jump on it if you can deliver.

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Yeah, great idea! I’ll call Fusion GPS. Send money!

A phone rings at Fusion GPS…

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Glen, we want some dirt on Trump in Russia. Do you have someone who can get it? We need it at any cost. If it’s good, the FBI brass will come on board.

Glen Simpson: Great idea, I hate Trump! I know just the guy, Chris Steele, an old Cambridge lefty. He hates Trump too! Chris hasn’t been to Russia for 25 years, but he can tap into some Kremlin sources from his network of old Russian spies. AND, he’s worked for the FBI before, so they’ll accept whatever he says as real. Send money!

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Great! We’ll pass the money through our law firm, Perkin’s-Coie, the same outfit that handled Obama’s “birth certificate.”

Glen Simpson: Ha-ha! Works for me.

A phone rings in London…

Glen Simpson: Hi Chris, would your Russian contacts be willing to put together some dirt on Trump? You know a bunch of old connected Commies, right? Maybe they can give us something from Trump’s visit to Russia for Miss Universe in 2013? The client is the DNC. I think they’ll pay just about anything. Make that clear to your contacts.

Chris Steele: You bet, I hate Trump, you know I want Hillary. I used to be a member of the pro-Russian Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament when I was at Cambridge for crying out loud! Send money!

A few days later, a phone rings in a Moscow apartment…

Chris Steele: Hi Oleg, remember me? Want to make some money? Yeah, well can you contact some old KGB guys who want to get paid? They’ll need to put something in writing about Trump’s Russia visit for Miss Universe, something that will make him look really bad.

Oleg: How much?

Steele: Name your price!

Oleg: Da! (yes) I know some people for this job!

A few weeks later, a phone rings at the DNC…

Glen Simpson: OK Debbie, here’s what we’ve got so far. Trump tried to make a real estate deal in Russia. He wanted WikiLeaks to get Hillary’s emails, and Manafort worked for the Ukrainian government. How’s that? And, listen to this! We’ve got two clueless Trump campaign volunteers, Page and Papadopoulos, talking to some Russians. And finally, someone named “Mike Cohen,” same name as Trump’s personal attorney, met some Russians in Prague. Does that work?

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: No, no! We want more, something salacious to grab headlines, I need SEX! And, throw the name Barack Obama in there somehow. That should anger Obama supporters enough to come out for Hillary. It doesn’t matter what it costs, you get it?

Glen Simpson: OK, but send more money. It’s clear the more money we pay, the more the Russians will deliver. I’ll tell Chris.

A few days later, a phone rings in Moscow…

Chris Steele: Hi Oleg. We need sex and Obama’s name added. Can you do it?

Oleg: That will cost you a few million more!

Chris Steele: Wow, you guys are tough. Done!

Two Weeks later, a phone rings at the DNC…

Glen Simpson: Debbie? OK, we’ve got Trump in a “Golden Shower Urination Show” at the same hotel and on the same bed where Barack Obama slept. How’s that?

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Ha-ha! Love it! But Hillary says we also need Democrat talking points in there so it will show we were right. Can you have them add, “Donald Trump is unfit for office” and “Moscow is interfering in the US elections.”

Chris Steele: Well, OK, but these Russians, they want a lot more money every time you add something!

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: No problem, do it! I’ll send the money to the law firm as always and they will wire you as before.

A phone rings in Moscow…

Chris Steele: Oleg, we need Democrat talking points.

Oleg: Two million more!

Chris Steele: Nazdarovia! (to your health)

A Week later, a phone rings at the DNC…

Glen Simpson: OK Debbie, they’ve added your Democrat talking points.

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Now we need more! FBI Director James Comey is giving DOJ official Bruce Ohr specific language that the FISA Court requires for a warrant to be approved to spy on Trump. This has to be done right! This will really help Hillary, she doesn’t want to bother campaigning in Michigan or Wisconsin. Get it done!

Glen Simpson: OK then, I’ll hire Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie. She speaks Russian, that way Bruce can give her the specific language that the FISA court needs and then Chris can give it to Oleg. I’ll meet with Bruce as well. By the way, is all this legal? Will anyone find out?

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Ha-ha! Of course it’s legal, we are the law! Remember, Obama used the IRS to win in 2012 and there was no investigation. The tools of the state are here for us to stay in power. The Constitution is an outdated document in the USSA!

Glen Simpson: OK, good. But I know it’s going to cost another $2 million at least. These Russians are strictly “pay to play.” You pay and they will do it.

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: I know, I know, but we need FISA warrants, Peter Strzok at the FBI says it’s also an insurance policy in case Trump gets elected, so we can accuse HIM of working with the Russians. Ha-ha! The DNC even sent a Russian lawyer to meet with Trump’s son and he fell for it! Anyway, I’ll tell Hillary to send a few million more to the law firm. They’ll wire you. We are going to go broke, but we’ll make the money back once Hillary is in office from foreign donations.

Glen Simpson: Spaceba (thank you) Debbie!

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: One more thing, Comey said he wants Chris Steele to leak the dossier contents to Yahoo News and our other media assets to impress the FISA court.

Glen Simpson: Chris will gladly do that.

Debbie Wasserman Shultz: Great! See you at Hillary’s inauguration!

A few weeks later, DNC co-conspirators Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director and James Comey sign off on a FISA warrant that is delivered to the FISA court, with all background and connections to the DNC, the Hillary campaign, Fusion GPS, Chris Steele, and Russian intelligence operatives hidden.

After the election: The Democrat party is $6 million in debt. Hillary Clinton writes a book called, “What Happened?”

And Donald Trump is under investigation for colluding with Russians to interfere in the 2016 elections…

Hollywood Film Director Joel Gilbert is an Infowars guest host and the owner of Highway 61 Entertainment. Among his many films are political documentaries including Trump: The Art of the Insult (2018), There’s No Place Like Utopia (2014), Dreams from My Real Father (2012), Atomic Jihad (2010), and Farewell Israel (2008).