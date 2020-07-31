The 3 Phases of Lies in Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Moderna vaccine skipped animal trials and went straight to human testing. In the high-dose test group, 21% of needed hospitalization. But Fauci’s NIH is a co-developer/co-owner, so they’re now moving on to a fake Phase 3 trial.

On Wednesday 7/29/2020’s show David Knight reports, “The Phase 3 testing is the biggest lie of all of this, but it’s being done very subtly. Look at the headlines: ‘Would you volunteer to be exposed to this? These Stanford graduates volunteered to be exposed to COVID-19!’ But yet they’re not going to be exposed. They’re NOT going to be exposed to COVID-19.”

Fauci talks about “safety and efficacy” of vaccines. But he knows better. His own NIH explains there is a difference between efficacy, effectiveness and immunogenicity (see https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3819562/):

“Efficacy of vaccine is measured in randomized, placebo-controlled studies, that are expensive and difficult to plan. Moreover, it is unethical to offer a placebo instead of vaccine. For all of these reasons… Effectiveness of vaccine is measured as an epidemiological affect from observational studies… Immunogenicity of vaccine refers to the ability of a vaccine to induce an immune response in a vaccinated individual.”

Immunogenicity looks at antibodies produced as we’ve seen from the press releases by Moderna. That’s NOT effectiveness or efficacy. And note that the NIH says “it is unethical to offer a placebo instead of vaccine.”

People are being misled by Fauci’s use of the term efficacy and the media’s headlines about 30,000 volunteers and people volunteering to be exposed. The public’s understanding of drug testing of therapeutics (to treat or cure a condition) is being conflated with the process for “testing” vaccines.

In the USA, the FDA is responsible for approving drugs and vaccines. The process is slightly different than for therapeutic drugs than for vaccines. Here’s how the two processes are different…

THERAPEUTICS go through 3 phases of testing. After animal testing (to rule out severe toxicity), Phase 1 is conducted on a very small group of people for safety (typically tens of people). Phase 2 is a larger group of people (typically hundreds) who have the condition/disease, in order to test both safety and efficacy. Only about 1/3 of drugs move to Phase 3 which tests both efficacy and safety on a much larger population (thousands). In both Phase 2 and Phase 3, the study is a double-blind placebo to test efficacy.

VACCINES, according to the FDA’s approval process for (see https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/development-approval-process-cber/vaccine-product-approval-process), Phase 1 for vaccines is a small group monitored closely for immediate adverse effects. Phase 2, usually hundreds of people, is also looking for safety, dosage is varied and immune response (immunogenicity, production of antibodies) is monitored. Phase 3 repeats with a larger population (thousands).

The plan for the COVID vaccines Phase 3 test is to immunize tens of thousands in a double-blind placebo EPIDEMIOLOGICAL study. The participants will go about their business for 2 YEARS and the population that got the vaccine will be compared to the population that got the placebo.

A group of 100 scientists, including 15 Nobel Prize laureates, has written a letter to NIH, Francis Collins, Anthony Fauci asking for a “challenge trial” of the vaccine. The group pushing this is a vaccine advocacy group “1 Day Sooner” that wants a PROVEN vaccine as soon as possible. They want to EXPOSE vaccinated individuals to COVID.

As the NIH explains in the paper referenced above, “it is unethical to offer a placebo instead of a vaccine” since vaccines are preventative only (if they work). Exposing someone to a life-threatening disease is also forbidden by the Nuremberg Code even if someone volunteers. Fauci & the NIH must maintain the narrative that COVID is a deadly pandemic even though case fatality rates are the same or lower than typical flu.

But “1 Day Sooner” is seeking volunteers to be vaccinated and exposed to COVID (even though the NIH is refusing to allow it). The headlines they’ve garnered and the headlines about 30,000 volunteers, serve as a disinformation campaign that misleads the public about efficacy.

Then there’s the misleading information about SAFETY exposed by RFK, Jr in his debate with Alan Dershowitz who advocates mandatory vaccination, by force if necessary. (Vaccines are NEVER proven or even adequately tested for long term effects as scientists complained at a recently exposed WHO conference.)

“They use what they call exclusionary criteria,” Kennedy said. “They are only giving these vaccines in these tests that they’re doing to the healthiest people.” Kennedy continued, “If you look at their exclusionary idea criteria: You cannot be pregnant, you cannot be overweight, you must have never smoked a cigarette, you must have never vaped, you must have no respiratory problems in your family, you can’t suffer asthma, you can’t have diabetes, you can’t have rheumatoid arthritis or any autoimmune disease. There has to be no history of seizure in the family. These are the people they’re testing the vaccine on.”

“Despite all that, in the low-dose group 6% had to be hospitalized, while in the high-dose group 21% required hospitalization. The people they tested are not typical Americans. So what’s going to happen when they give this to average people? They’ve already said that the first people who get this are going to be people at risk, the elderly, people with co-morbidities”, Kennedy continued.

“Any other medicine that had that kind of profile in its original Phase 1 study would be D.O.A. The problem is Anthony Fauci put $500 million of our dollars into that vaccine. He owns half the patent. He has five guys working for him entitled to collect royalties from that. So you have a corrupt system and now they’ve got a vaccine that’s too big to fail”, Kennedy concluded.

“Operation Warp Speed” is a tangled web of lies, corruption, greed — and death.

Article first appeared at Roundtablereport.com.

